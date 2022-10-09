Man makes hoax call to Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha with bomb threat, arrested

A 41-year-old man from Bengaluru’s electronic city area was arrested for making a hoax call to the chief secretary's office in Vidhana Soúdha claiming that there was a bomb in the building on Friday, reported Deccan Herald.

The man, identified as Prashanth KV, dialled the office of the chief secretary at 2.05pm and informed that an explosive has been planted at the Vidhana Soudha. Police personnel at the Vidhana Soúdha initiated a search and alerted the security forces at the place. However, it was later found that it was a fake call and a case was filed against the caller.

The accused was caught within a few hours and sent to judicial custody. It is also reported that Prashanth’s mental condition has not been well. He was divorced after getting married twice and even recently left his IT job. Prashanth hails from Karnataka’s Hospet and has been living in Hebbagodi near the electronic city area.

In an investigation, the police found that it is not the first time Prashanth has made hoax phone calls. “He sounded very amateur and naïve in the call. We do not want to take a chance and initiated the search," a cop told the newspaper.

