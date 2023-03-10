Mandya MP extends support to BJP, Modi

Independent Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh on Friday extended her support to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka and “the leadership of Narendra Modi”.

The announcement of support comes days before Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Mandya, a region where the BJP is trying to create a foothold. She, however, clarified that she would not join the BJP, citing legal reasons.

The announcement also comes while Karnataka is awaiting the dates for assembly elections in the state and amidst rumours that Sumalatha would contest the assembly polls from Mandya. Of the seven assembly segments in the Mandya parliamentary constituency, six are represented by the JD(S) and its MLAs.

“From today onwards, I will be supporting the BJP and Modi’s leadership. I am supporting the BJP as I am convinced the party will support me in developing Mandya. I have no other demand for supporting the party other than the development of Mandya,” the independent MP told a media conference at her residence in Mandya on Friday.

“I have decided to support the BJP after consulting my husband’s supporters, the people of Mandya and my well-wishers. Some people may feel bad and criticise me for this decision, but I am fine with it since it involves my vision of taking Mandya forward,” she added.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Sumalatha became the first independent candidate to win the elections in Karnataka in 52 years. She won from the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency after defeating Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Since her husband and late actor, Ambareesh, was a legislator from Congress, Sumalatha had sought a ticket from the grand old party. The Congress, which was then in a coalition with the JD(S), didn’t support her, which led to her contesting as an independent.

During the election, the BJP did not field a candidate in Mandya and decided to back her, while the Congress and JD(S) fielded Nikhil as their candidate. A few Congress rebels were followers of her late husband.

“I could have joined any party within six months after my election. It’s been four years since I was elected as an independent MP, and there are some legal issues to joining any party,” she replied.

Justifying her decision to support the BJP, Sumalatha said after four years as an independent MP and facing numerous challenges, especially obstacles in holding public meetings, she realised that she needed support.

“People can draw their conclusions, but I have faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi, who is admired across the globe,” Sumalatha said.

She also said it was “an honour for Mandya that the Prime Minister was visiting the district” to inaugurate the expressway.

“The Prime Minister could have chosen to inaugurate it either in Mysuru or Bengaluru, but he opted for Mandya, which shows the importance of the district,” the MP said.

She also clarified that her son Abhishek Ambareesh would not be entering politics as long as she is in politics.

“I am not in favour of dynastic politics. I had got offers from two mainstream parties who offered a ticket to my son to either contest from Maddur or Srirangapatna, but my son politely rejected them. He won’t be contesting elections, and will continue to pursue a career in films,” Sumalatha said.

When the reporters asked him about Sumalatha’s announcement, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said, “Is she one of our (Congress) leaders?”.

When questioned whether the Congress supported her during the Lok Sabha elections, he added, “We didn’t support anyone, it was your (media) creation.”

Meanwhile, sitting BJP MLC Puttanna resigned and joined Congress on Thursday. Puttanna resigned as MLC and from the primary membership of the BJP. He was inducted into the Congress in the presence of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar.

Speaking after his induction, Puttanna said he was disappointed with the BJP as he could not take forward any welfare agenda.

A four-time MLC, Puttanna was elected from the Bengaluru teachers’ constituency on the BJP’s ticket. He had three more years left in his term. “I have never seen a government as corrupt as this in 20 years of me being an MLC,” he said.