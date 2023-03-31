Mandya: Complaint against Shivakumar over cash row

Police registered a non-cognisable offence against Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar following a complaint, which alleged that he threw currency notes at the crowd during a roadshow in Mandya on March 28, officials said on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the Congress leader allegedly distributed cash and “threw money” during the party’s ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ at Srirangapatna assembly constituency in Mandya district.

“We haven’t registered a first information report (FIR) yet. A non-cognisable offence has been taken up, and the matter will be presented before the court seeking its direction,” Mandya superintendent of police (SP) Yathish N said.

A non-cognisable offense is an offense where a police officer is not authorized to arrest in the absence of a warrant.

A day before the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections in the state, a video of Shivakumar throwing ₹500 currency notes on the crowd from the rooftop of the bus, on the artists, was widely circulated on social media. HT can verify the authenticity of the video.

Following the incident, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress leader.

“DK Shivakumar is known for blatantly misusing all his powers, and in return, he blames us. By throwing notes, he and his party think that the people of Karnataka are beggars. The same people will teach the Congress party a lesson in the upcoming assembly elections,” Bommai said on Wednesday.

Bommai also accused the state Congress chief of luring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs by “offering them tickets in constituencies where the party is yet to announce its candidates”.

“KPCC President D K Shivakumar, since the last two to three days, has been making phone calls to our MLAs in 100 constituencies where they are yet to announce candidates. He is stating that if you (BJP MLAs) come (to Congress) we will give you the ticket,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Mandya said Shivakumar was paying money to the artists who performed a cultural event during the party campaign. They refuted the allegation that he distributed money to lure voters ahead of the elections.

According to party workers, Shivakumar is a potential chief minister candidate and is campaigning extensively in Mandya, a Vokkaliga community-dominated region said to be a stronghold of the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S).

The Congress on Saturday announced its first list of 124 candidates, with former chief minister Siddaramaiah fielded from the Varuna constituency. Shivakumar will contest the elections from his Kanakapura assembly constituency.