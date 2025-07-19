‘Mane Manege Police’: Bengaluru cops to go door-to-door to connect with citizens

In an effort to build stronger ties with communities and make policing more approachable, the Karnataka police have launched a unique door-to-door initiative titled ‘Mane Manege Police’ (Police to Every Home), Times of India reported. Officers will visit homes across neighbourhoods, not to question or investigate, but to listen, assist, and connect. (Representational Image)

As part of this outreach, officers will visit homes across neighbourhoods, not to question or investigate, but to listen, assist, and connect.

According to a report in The Times of India, the programme was formally launched on Friday by Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara in MC Layout, West Bengaluru. While it begins in the state capital, the initiative is set to be rolled out across Karnataka in the coming weeks.

“The police should not be feared. They should be seen as part of the community, as brothers and sisters,” said Parameshwara during the launch event, the report added. He emphasised that building mutual trust is essential for safer, more cooperative neighbourhoods.

What will the police do?

According to the report, under this initiative, beat constables will go door-to-door within their jurisdictions, interacting with residents, noting down grievances, and offering solutions where possible. Each household’s basic details, such as names, ages, professions, languages spoken, and duration of stay in Bengaluru, will be logged into a register maintained by the local police.

Homes that have been visited will receive a door sticker to mark the interaction. Officers will also raise awareness about cybercrime, drug abuse, and crimes against women and children, according to The Times of India.

What can residents share?

The initiative encourages residents to open up about their concerns, be it harassment from anti-social elements, suspected drug peddling, or bullying of children. Citizens can also alert police about new faces in the locality or neighbours who appear isolated or unapproachable.

Home Minister Parameshwara noted that this initiative will also help parents stay informed about their children’s peer groups, especially in cases where they may be unknowingly involved in harmful activities.

The launch was accompanied by a live demonstration, with the minister and senior officials visiting homes in MC Layout, personally engaging with residents and entering their details in the police logbook.

