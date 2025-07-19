Bengaluru's infamous Ejipura flyover gets yet another deadline, now pushed to 2026

The much-delayed Ejipura flyover in Bengaluru, already eight years behind schedule, has received yet another deadline extension. The 2.38-km flyover, aimed at easing one of the city’s worst traffic bottlenecks, is now expected to be completed by March 2026, with civic officials scrambling to accelerate progress, The Hindu reported. Work was reinitiated in November 2023, with the official deadline previously set for December 2025.(Twitter/Gaurav Gupta @BBMPCOMM)

According to the report, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has instructed engineers to take all possible measures to ensure the project doesn’t miss this latest deadline. Work was reinitiated in November 2023, with the official deadline previously set for December 2025, as per the Extension of Time clause in the contract.

BBMP engineers told The Hindu that while core tasks like segment casting, erection, and span installation are currently under way and expected to be completed by December, an additional three months have been allocated for final touches, such as asphalting the stretch, the report added.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line set for safety inspection from July 22, PM Modi likely to inaugurate in August: Report)

Progress so far

As of June 17, the progress report paints a mixed picture-

Out of 762 segments, 325 are yet to be cast.

414 segments remain to be erected.

35 of the 66 spans are yet to be installed.

To keep up the pace, Rao has directed teams to cast at least 45 segments every month. Segment casting is being carried out at a facility in Sakalavara village on Bannerghatta Road, and components are transported to the site in batches.

The flyover will connect Ejipura to Madiwala, with entry and exit ramps near St. John’s and a loop ramp toward Sarjapur Road, about 110 metres from the main exit. However, officials say the final land acquisition near St. John’s is still pending, though discussions are reportedly in their final stages.

Environmental costs have also been part of the controversy. According to a BBMP official, 79 trees have been felled and 7 translocated to make way for the project.

The flyover’s journey has been bumpy. Originally tendered in 2017, the project suffered setbacks due to delays by the initial contractor. After the contract was terminated, multiple re-tendering attempts failed before BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd was awarded the work.

(Also Read: 'If 70% Hindi people leave, you...': Bengaluru massage therapist abuses Kannadigas, arrested)