Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line set for safety inspection from July 22, PM Modi likely to inaugurate in August: Report

After years of delay, Bengaluru’s long-awaited Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is finally moving closer to completion, with the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) scheduled to carry out a statutory inspection of the corridor from July 22 to 25, reported Money Control. Bengaluru Metro's Yellow Line likely to be inaugurated in August this year. (HT File)

According to the report, the CMRS office confirmed that the inspection of the 19.15-km elevated line will be conducted in multiple phases. The core inspection of the new section, spanning from RV Road to Delta Electronics Bommasandra, will be held between July 22 and 24, while a follow-up inspection and review of the Operations Control Centre is scheduled for July 25.

The Yellow Line, a fully elevated corridor with 16 stations, was initially targeted for completion by December 2021, but encountered significant delays due to civil and system-related works. The upcoming inspection will cover all critical systems, including track infrastructure, viaducts, station facilities, signaling systems, and other sub-components, ensuring the line meets safety and operational standards.

Once CMRS approvals are in place, BMRCL is expected to finalise operations after consultations with both the Union and Karnataka governments.

The trains on Yellow Line are gearing up for full operation across all 16 stations with 24-minute intervals with a limited service covering just seven stations.

PM Modi likely to inaugurate the Yellow Line

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for a grand launch. BMRCL has engaged a private firm to produce a documentary showcasing the Yellow Line’s journey, station visuals, and drone footage. The publication reported that an inauguration in the first or second week of August is likely, and invitations may be extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the service.

Once operational, the Yellow Line will enhance metro connectivity to key hubs like Electronic City, reduce traffic load on congested roads, and link seamlessly with the Green and Pink lines.