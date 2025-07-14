Bengaluru’s Ejipura flyover finally back on track, BBMP eyes year-end completion

After years of sluggish progress and bureaucratic delays, the long-awaited Ejipura flyover project in Bengaluru has finally picked up pace. The 2.5-km-long Ejipura flyover, whose construction began in 2017, has faced years of setbacks and delays. (X/@BBMPCOMM)

According to a report by Times of India report, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced that over 60% of the construction is now complete and expressed confidence that the 2.5-kilometre flyover will be ready by the end of 2025.

This comes after BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao visited the site in May. He inspected the stretch from Christ University to the Ejipura flyover in the city’s south zone. “I issued necessary directions to the officials regarding the development of footpaths, improvement of junctions, and progress of the Ejipura Flyover work,” he said in his post.

The elevated corridor, connecting Ejipura Main Road (Inner Ring Road Junction) to Kendriya Sadan Junction, is expected to ease the crushing traffic burden on Koramangala's 100-Feet Road, one of the city's most congested stretches.

Missed deadlines, multiple setbacks

Originally awarded to Simplex Infrastructure in 2017, the project faced repeated setbacks, including missed deadlines, financial penalties, and eventually, contract termination. Following three unsuccessful rounds of fresh tenders, Hyderabad-based BSCPCL Pvt Ltd stepped in as the new contractor in November 2023. The firm was given a 15-month deadline to complete the remaining work, the report further added.

Though the new contract also saw initial hiccups, including two warning notices issued by BBMP, officials say the intervention of the chief minister, who warned against further delays, spurred renewed urgency.

So far, 70 of the 84 pillars have been erected, and 325 of the 762 required segments have been installed. Down and up ramps are being constructed near Madiwala-Ejipura, and a loop towards Sarjapur is also in progress.

In a bid to minimise the ecological impact, BBMP has initiated the transplantation of 30–40 trees along the project alignment.

