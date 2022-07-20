Maneka seeks vigilance probe into elephant death

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of an elephant in Hassan taluk last year, alleging that the forest department, at the behest of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) MP Prajwal Revanna, was trying to shield the accused.

The letter, dated July 18, was in connection with a case in March this year when Chennammanakere Achukattu police in Bengaluru arrested two men for trying to sell tusks of elephants in Bengaluru. During the interrogation, it was revealed that in 2021 an elephant had died due to illegal electrocution in Veerapur village fields of Hassan taluk.

“Last year, a large tusker elephant (there are less than 1,000 left in India) was electrocuted by a farmer deliberately. The tusks were cut off and the elephant was buried with the help of a JCB. The tusks were offered for sale in Bengaluru. Animal welfare officers led by Sharath Babu worked closely with the Chennammanakere Achukattu police to seize the tusks. The accused were arrested, and they confessed. The police dug up the carcass, took samples for laboratory certification and then handed over the carcass for disposal to the Hassan forest staff as per directions of the court,” the letter read.

The letter further alleged that JD (S) MP Revanna illegally got the case transferred to the forest department so that the matter could be closed. It also said that a range forest officer in Hassan was the main culprit behind this incident.

“Killing a severely endangered Schedule One animal is an extremely serious crime. The fact that forest officials are involved in the cover-up at the behest of politicians is appalling. I would be deeply grateful if this entire case is taken away from the Hassan forest department and given to the vigilance department. RFO Hassan should also be investigated for corruption,” Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Reacting to the allegations, Revanna said he did not help anyone in the case. “Maneka Gandhi is a senior MP and former minister. She must speak only after getting full information. Their government is there in the state. It was brought to my notice during a DISHA meeting. I don’t know about the death of the elephant. I have not put pressure on any official. I have not helped anyone get bail. If she has any evidence against me, she must release it. CM must give proper information to Maneka Gandhi. I will write a letter to the CM in this regard,” the Hassan MP said.

A forest department officer, who is part of the probe, said that the case was transferred to the forest department since it has the expertise in investigating a similar matter. He said that three people were arrested in connection with the case so far, and a charge sheet has been filed as well.

“We are not aware of any role the MP has in the case. From our side, arrests have been made and the accused have been charge-sheeted. We are not burying the case as claimed (by the MP),” the officer said on the condition of anonymity.