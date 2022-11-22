Mangaluru blast case: Top cop's appeal to the public

Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has rubbished claims about a video circulating on social media - of two men allegedly connected to the blast in an auto-rickshaw last week that injured two people, including the bomber. The city's top cop said police had come across a 'random (and) unverified video (in which) two men appear near a wine shop'.

"It is circulating on social media but it is not a video in connection with the case," he said and asked the public to not share any unverified information. He also said the bomber - Mohd Shariq - is recovering from injuries and that police are ready to interrogate him when he is fit.

His medical condition is improving, Shashi Kumar said.

Shariq, 24, reportedly lost the use of his voice after the blast.

"The suspect on the first day tried to forge his identity... he tried to showcase himself as a man from Hubballi. We are trying to establish his identity. The investigation is underway."

On Monday Karnataka ADGP Alok Kumar told reporters police had recovered explosive materials from Shariq's Mysuru residence, and that Mohan Kumar - from whom Shariq had rented the property - 'was not aware of these activities'.

The ADGP also underlined links between Shariq - who is wanted for alleged links with the Islamic State - and organised terror. Sources said Shariq has connections to Mateen Ahmed Taha, a member of the IS' Al-Hind module that was active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Intelligence agencies have also raided places in Kerala in connection with the Mangaluru blast after it emerged Shariq practised bomb-making when he stayed in Kochi.

Officials believe Shariq - who has been linked to claims about establishing the Islamic State in south India - had local help in his bomb-making attempts.

Karnataka police have formed five teams to work on this case.

The blast in Mangaluru comes after last month's explosion in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.

However, police in that state have not yet found evidence linking the two attacks; the one in Coimbatore saw Jameesha Mubeen, 25, burn to death last month after one of the cylinders in the car he was driving exploded. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the case.