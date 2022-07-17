Mangaluru : CFI organises conference in support of hijab, hundreds participate
The Campus Front of India(CFI) organised a conference in Mangaluru of Karnataka on Saturday in the support of wearing hijab in educational institutes. Hundreds of students participated in the conference and raised slogans like “Inquilib Zindabad’ and “hijab is our right”, reported The News Minute.
The CFI even planned to organise a rally from Jyothi circle to the Town Hall of Mangaluru but the permission was denied by the Mangaluru Police. The agitators also performed a skit against Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat for his statements against wearing hijab.
Six students, who had started protests against the hijab ban in Udupi district, also spoke at the conference. The members of CFI even claimed themselves as children of Tipu Sultan and followers of Dr Ambedkar.
On March 15, the Karnataka High Court ruled that hijab is not an essential part of Islam after it ordered students to not wear hijab to educational institutions. The hijab controversy sparked when Udupi PU College issued guidelines to students, prescribing a uniform code in February 2021. Many educational institutions in Karnataka saw clashes between hijab-wearing and saffron-clad students.
In February, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai even ordered the closure of all educational institutions for three days as a precautionary measure amid the clashes between student groups.
The petitioners made an appeal to the Supreme court against the high court order on the hijab controversy and the petition is yet to be heard by the top court.
-
CRPF officer killed in militant attack in J-K’s Pulwama
A CRPF officer was killed in a militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an official said. “At about 2:20 pm, terrorists fired upon the joint naka party of police and the CRPF in Gangoo area of south Kashmir,” the official said. Central Reserve Police Force assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar was injured in the attack. He was shifted to a hospital in Pulwama, but succumbed to injuries, the official said.
-
MP civic polls: Who is Rani Agrawal, the newly elected AAP mayor of Singrauli?
The counting for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh elections took place on Sunday. The Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting the civic polls for the first time, sprung a surprise by clinching the post of mayor in Singrauli. AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the election by a margin of 9,159 votes, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandra Prakash Vishwakarma and Congress nominee Arvind Chandel. She has been a sarpanch of Baragwa village panchayat.
-
Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
Two students from Manipal died in an accident after their two-wheeler skidded and hit a median on National Highway 66 at Kambadakone in Udupi district on Sunday morning. Police sources said the deceased were both natives of Andhra Pradesh. The two were moving towards Murudeshwar from Manipal when the bike rider lost control and crashed the bike into a name board in the median. Byndoor police visited the spot and investigation is on.
-
Fire guts 12 shanties in Hadapsar, no casualties reported
At least 12 shanties were gutted in fire at Hadapsar at 3 am on Sunday, fire brigade officials said. Around 30-40 people were living in those shanties who were moved out, there were no casualties in the incident, said officials. First, the fire was reported at a single hut which spread rapidly to other neighbouring shanties located in Birajdar Nagar at Vaiduwadi in Hadapsar. All the huts have tin sheds.
-
Your Space: Bad roads double commuting time during monsoon
Risky ride With the first downpour, the roads are washed away and potholes increase. Traffic moves at a snail's pace. Pratap Vaikunthe Poor roads a concern Now, most of the offices are open in Hinjewadi. Bad roads are the main reason for the delay in reaching office on time nowadays due to slow-moving traffic. Trushalsinh Pardeshi Bad roads double commuting time I go to office on Medipoint road and I live in Shivajinagar.
