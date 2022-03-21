Mekedatu row: Tamil Nadu assembly passes resolution against Karnataka

The Tamil Nadu assembly on Monday adopted a unanimous resolution condemning the Karnataka government for its 'unilateral' decision to proceed with the Mekedatu dam project across the Cauvery river and prevail upon the Centre to reject the proposal.

Water resources minister Duraimurugan, who piloted the resolution, accused the neighbouring state of posing problems to Tamil Nadu for decades and said Karnataka's decision to proceed with the dam (balancing reservoir) project "disrespecting" the Supreme Court verdict is reprehensible.

"Where is federalism. Here is a state that is disrespecting the apex court order and has not released the full quantum of water due for Tamil Nadu. If we don't put up a unified struggle, then we may lose our rights and future generations will curse us," he said and appealed to political parties to support the resolution rising above party differences.

Accusing the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu on the issue, he claimed successive Union governments, be it the Congress or the BJP, have not prevented Karnataka from acting contrary to Tamil Nadu's interests.

The resolution, passed with the unanimous support of all the parties including the AIADMK and the BJP condemned Karnataka for going ahead with the project, allocating funds and asked the Centre not to entertain that state's plea for environmental clearance and reject its detailed project report (DPR).

Further, the central government should advise Karnataka to not take up any projects without the consent of the riparian states, it said. "Karnataka government's action of disrespecting the final verdict of the Cauvery Tribunal on February 5, 2007, and the Supreme Court verdict on February 16, 2018, and unilaterally allocating funds for the Mekedatu dam project without consulting the states concerned or without necessary clearances from the centre, is unacceptable and this House strongly condemns the Karnataka government for this," the resolution said. Noting that the Cauvery water issue is long-drawn one and an "emotive issue for both the states," the resolution further said the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has been constituted to implement the 2018 judgement of the Supreme Court.

"The House, therefore, requests the CWMA not to consider or approve the detailed project report of the Government of Karnataka for the construction of the dam at Mekedatu, which is not mentioned in the Supreme Court order," it said and expressed complete support to all the measures taken by Tamil Nadu government to thwart Karnataka government's attempts while safeguarding the Tamil Nadu farmers' welfare.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition AIADMK in the Assembly K Palaniswami extended his party's support to the resolution and recalled the several measures initiated by the AIADMK government in the past to safeguard the state's rights on the Cauvery water issue. Thanking the leaders for pledging their support to the resolution, Chief Minister M K Stalin assured legal steps to prevent Karnataka from constructing the balancing reservoir. After the Chief Minister spoke, the resolution was taken up for avoice vote and Speaker M Appavu announced that it was unanimously adopted by the House.

The Mekedatu multi-purpose project involves building a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district in Karnataka. The estimated ₹9,000 crore project once completed is aimed at ensuring drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas and it can also generate 400 MW power.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to the project saying it would "impound and divert" the uncontrolled water flow to the state from Kabini sub-basin while Karnataka has maintained that the project within its territory will benefit both states as the surplus water stored can be managed between the two during the distress year, and its implementation will in no way affect the interests of Tamil Nadu’s farming communities, as there will be no impact on its share of water.

