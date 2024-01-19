MES takes to human rights panel against insurance scheme

The pro-Maharashtrian outfit Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) took to the National Human Rights Protection Commission (HRPC) and filed a complaint, alleging the closure of the health insurance registration offices in Belagavi was a “violation of rights”. The complaint was filed against three district officials and the principal secretary of the state government, people familiar with the matter said. HT Image

The development came after Kannada organisations opposed the Maharashtra government implementing the medical insurance scheme in Karnataka.

The Maharashtra government had earlier announced a medical insurance scheme for the Marathis living in at least 865 villages of the district.

“As our insurance registration offices in Belagavi were closed just two days after commencing operations, the district administration has seized them, which is nothing but preventing Marathis from accessing the scheme. So, we took the matter to the National Human Rights Protection Commission,” said MES spokesman Vikas Kalaghatagi.

MES approached the HRPC and filed complaints against the principal secretary of the state government and Belagavi deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil over the insurance scheme. They also filed complaints against commissioner of Belagavi City Corporation Ashok Dudagunti and Belagavi Police commissioner SN Siddaramappa for serving notices to the business class to compulsorily display business name boards highlighting Kannada language.

Karnataka, based on information provided through a memorandum by a Kannada organisation, listing the adverse effects on the state’s case in its dispute with Maharashtra in the Supreme Court if the scheme is allowed in the state, had shut down all five health insurance registration offices established in various places in Belagavi last week.

The organisation claimed there was a hidden conspiracy by Maharashtra behind implementing the insurance scheme in 865 ‘disputed’ places, including Belagavi, Khanapur, Nippani, Karwar, Bidar, and Balki. After the centres were shut down, Maharashtra continued registration online.

As Maharashtra has made it mandatory to obtain a certificate from MES to benefit from the insurance, where applicants must identify themselves as “Marathis,” Kannada organisations raised concerns. Although providing a few simple documents was necessary for enrollment, Maharashtra added a requirement for applicants to submit a letter stating that they are Marathis.

The Kannada Organisations’ Action Committee, led by convenor Ashok Chanderagi, in its memorandum addressed to Belagavi deputy commissioner earlier this week, explained the hidden conspiracy behind implementing the insurance scheme, which commenced in the state starting with Belagavi last week, and appealed to prevent its continuation.

“Suspecting fake enrollments to state that Marathis outnumber Kannadigas in disputed places, on which MES has claimed rights in its petition with the Supreme Court, we alerted the government, which took a step to protect the interest of the state,” Chandaragi told HT.

A delegation led by Shelke, which met Maharashtra political leaders in Mumbai earlier this week and said that Karnataka has not followed the instructions of the Linguistic Minorities Commission.

“The Marathi population in Belagavi city is more than 50% and around 15% in the district, but we are not given documents in our language, which is yet another violation of human rights,” Shelke told the Maharashtra leaders.

Countering the allegations, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district president Deepak Gudaganatti said Karnataka would follow the instructions of the Linguistic Minorities Commission if Maharashtra followed the same. The Kannadigas’ population in south and east Maharashtra, especially in Sangli, Miraj, and Aurangabad districts, is more than Marathis, and their documentation is being given in Marathi.

“Marwaris and Gujaratis outnumber Marathis in Mumbai, and their paper documentations are not given in their languages,” Gudaganatti said. “MES has no right to claim documents in Marathi unless its state follows the order of the commission.”