Mid-air scare: Bengaluru flight struck by lightning returns to KIA safely
An AirAsia flight from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport was en route to Hyderabad when it was struck mid-air by lightening. Fortunately the plane turned back and landed safely. All passengers were unharmed.
AirAsia flight I5 1576 was refuelled at Bengaluru and after inspection by ground engineers it was found that the aircraft bore damage due to the lightning strike. The aircraft and the flight time were then changed by airline staff, and the flight departed Bengaluru once again at 11.45 am.
Dr Arun Mavaji, a passenger on the flight, took to Twitter to write, “Lightning struck @AirAsiaIndia flight I5 1576 diverted back to Bangalore. Refuelled and realised aircraft is damaged.”
AirAsia India replied to the tweet.
“Hi, Dr. Arun! We are sorry for the experience. Due to operational issues, there is an aircraft change. The updated STD is 11:45. Thanks!”
A report by The New Indian Express said the flight reached Hyderabad on time and was waiting to make its decent above the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. It was at this spot, while it was hovering above the airport awaiting clearance to land, that it was struck by lightning.
Passengers were then told that the plane will fly back to Bengaluru's KIA for refuelling, however the real reason is said to be air traffic congestion at Hyderabad due to the bad weather, because of which the plane could not land. The Airbus A320 had 91 passengers on board, the report said.
Patna: Calls to preserve LS College astronomy lab grows after UNESCO recognition
With the astronomical observatory at the LS College, Muzaffarpur now included in UNESCO list of Important Endangered Heritage Observatories of the World, the college authorities have requested the state government to conserve the old astro lab as specimen of glorious past of the state and also to preserve and promote it as a heritage structure. Till the 1970s, the observatory was functioning smoothly but its condition deteriorated in the 1980s and it stopped working.
Moderate rain in Delhi today; pollution levels likely in moderate category
Overcast weather with moderate rain was likely in Delhi on Thursday while the pollution levels were expected to remain in the moderate category. The hourly Air Quality Index was 111 at 8am in the moderate category. The average 24-hour AQI was 122 on Wednesday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.
'Hello sir...': Bengaluru Traffic Police complains to BBMP about flooded roads
Bengaluru was lashed by 60 mm rain Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department said the southwest monsoon had become active over interior Karnataka. One user shared a video of an inundated road and lamented the lack of a drainage system. Traffic cops from Bengaluru's Frazer town were also among citizens who alerted the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bengaluru's local administrative body, of blocked drainage systems.
Cattle smuggling: CBI conducts raids in Kolkata, Birbhum
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it recovered around ₹17 lakh and items such as hard disks and pen drives during raids at over a dozen places in Kolkata and Birbhum district in connection a cattle smuggling case in West Bengal. The premises of Abdul Karim Khan, a local leader of the ruling Trinamool Congress known to be close to the party's Birbhum chief, Anubrata Mondol, were among those raided.
K'taka to fund education of children whose parents died in house collapse: CM
The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the State government would take care of education of children who lost their parents and relatives in a landslide in Muttalli village in Bhatkal Taluk of Uttara Kannada district. The Chief Minister said Muttalli and surrounding places in Bhatkal town witnessed so much of rains, which had never occurred in the past. Bommai added that crop in 21,431 hectares of land was damaged.
