Minister shares 'mesmerising' view of Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. Watch

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan wowed the users on social media with a helicopter view of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. The video, uploaded by the minister on Twitter, showed the 10-lane expressway via different angles while a train passed by on a rail track below it. This has been an ambitious project of the government.

Internet users were expectedly awestruck. “Gati Shakti for Desh Shakti! This mesmerising view of the newly constructed Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near our Ramanagara stretch is a treat to the eyes and a true testimony of #NewIndia. #AmritKaal #GatiShakti @PMOIndia @narendramodi @nitin_gadkari @mepratap (sic),” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Dr C N Ashwath Narayan also holds portfolios like science and technology, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood.

The video, which garnered over 25,000 views after it was shared on Wednesday, drew huge praise for the officials and authorities involved, specifically Kodagu Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, for playing a vital role in sanctioning the project from the union transport and highway department. “@mepratap kept his promise. His 100% effort was evident throughout the entire process, and he always kept us all updated. It was so pleasant driving from BLR to MYS. You are a true leader of the modern age,” a social media user wrote.

“Wonderful @mepratap. Thanks for prioritising this much needed project @narendramodi ji @nitin_gadkari ji,” another said.

However, several users pointed out that the expressway was only partially complete. The expressway has also been in the news for a number of accidents, having witnessed 77 of them in the last six months, according to police data. A total of 28 persons have lost their lives in accidents on the expressway, while 67 persons have been injured.

“This stretch shown on video has bad banking. Hence it’s full of rumble strips. Vehicles can go out of control. Very bad construction. What’s the need for so many rumble strips if the road was constructed properly?? (sic)” a Twitter user said.

According to NHAI officials, there are 16 accident zones on the expressway.

