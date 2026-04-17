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Minister warns hospital heads over drug shortages, ICU gaps, poor sanitation in K’taka

Minister warns hospital heads over drug shortages, ICU gaps, poor sanitation in K’taka

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 05:45 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil on Friday issued a stern warning to hospital directors across the state, threatening strict departmental action over persistent complaints of drug shortages, inadequate ICU capacity, and poor sanitation in state-run facilities.

Minister warns hospital heads over drug shortages, ICU gaps, poor sanitation in K’taka

Chairing a departmental review meeting at Vikasa Soudha, the minister's office said in a statement that Patil referred to observations made by the Lokayukta and widespread public complaints regarding drug availability at hospitals functioning under the medical education department.

Pulling up hospital heads for reactive drug procurement practices, the Medical Education Minister asked, "Why do you wait until drug stocks are exhausted before inviting tenders?"

He directed all government hospital and college heads to initiate procurement tenders at least three months in advance of anticipated shortages, a move aimed at eliminating stock-outs that have disrupted patient care.

Responding to acute complaints about ICU bed shortages, Patil sought a direct explanation from the head of the trauma and emergency care centre at Victoria Hospital.

The minister made clear that further delays would not be acceptable.

In a significant financial concern, Patil reprimanded hospital heads for failing to fully utilise AB-ARK scheme claims, with some institutions claiming as little as 60 per cent of their entitlement.

"Only 100 per cent claims can make an institution self-sustaining. There must be no lapses in this duty," he warned, stressing that under-claiming directly undermines the financial health and service capacity of public hospitals.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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