Missing toddler found dead in lake, search on for father: Cops

Bengaluru

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl who had gone missing from Bengaluru with her father since Tuesday, was found dead in a lake in Karnataka’s Kolar district on Wednesday, police said. The toddler’s body was found in Kendatti village near the Bengaluru-Chennai highway.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The toddler was identified as Jiya Parmar and her missing father as Rahul Parmar who resided in Bengaluru.

Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) PD Devaraj said Rahul, a techie, had informed his wife that he would drop Jiya at the pre-school on Tuesday. However, after the two did not return home, the wife went to the school and got to know that Rahul had not dropped Jiya there.

The wife lodged a missing persons complaint at the Bagalur police station on Tuesday.

“The local police tracked his location through his SIM card and informed us. After this, Kolar Rural Police reached the lake near Kendatti where we found Rahul’s car. There was no one inside the car. After we launched a search operation, we found Jiya’s body in the lake,” the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police said that the search operation is on to recover Rahul’s body from the lake.

“We are yet to recover Rahul’s body from the lake. If his body is not found by Friday, we will have to report him as missing,” Devaraj said.