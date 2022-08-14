Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video

In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed. When the reptile was passing, the child walked through the snake and accidentally stepped on it. The cobra immediately lifted its hood and it was seconds away to bite the kid. However, the mother of the child noticed the scene and pulled him back in no time before the cobra could harm her kid and ran away from the place of the incident by carrying him on her shoulder. As the mother screamed loudly, the family rushed to the spot and whisked away the cobra from the place.

The video left the internet shocked as many people consider it a good day for the kid and his family as he was saved from a fatal cobra attack.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda wrote, “Be careful of snakes during monsoons. This CCTV footage from Mandya of Karnataka is scary. Kudos to the mother’s courage. When it rains, the burrows get filled with water & snakes move out to seek dry shelter. Once spotted, allow it to rest till the professional help arrives.”

Another Twitter user wrote, “Mother is brave. Also, the snake was patient. Research says most snake bite happen only when somebody accidentally steps on them. Good that nothing bad happened here. A Karnataka woman saves son from a giant cobra in a nick of time. Incident from Mandya district, caught on CCTV. (Sic)”

