Mysuru Zoo is declared as the third best zoo in the country

Mysuru's Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens - popularly called Mysuru Zoo and one of the city's most-visited tourist spots - has been declared the third best in the country by the Central Zoo Authority.

The list of India's top zoos was released after a conference of zoo directors in Bhubaneswar on September 10. The Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (PNHZP) in Darjeeling has been declared the best and the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai is in second place.

The 157-acre Mysuru Zoo is one of the oldest in the country. It was opened in 1892 and is located just a few km from the palace. It was renamed as the Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens in 1909 and is currently home to around 1,300 animals.

The Central Zoo Authority carried out an evaluation of all the zoos on the basis of different parameters such as management and effectiveness and marks were given on the evaluation process. The zoo in Darjeeling was given the highest percentage - 83.

