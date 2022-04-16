Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting

The BJP president will address party workers at Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple in Hospet in the evening. On Monday morning, he will visit Virupaksheshwara Temple.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 06:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting. He will also have a question and answer session with the delegates.

Nadda will address BJP workers at Shri Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple, Hospet in the evening. On Monday morning, the BJP chief will visit Virupaksheshwara Temple and Pushkarani, Eshotopadhyaya

Gopuram in the temple’s courtyard, Yantrodharaka Anjaneya Temple in Hampi.

Later, Nadda will visit the famous Malyavanta parvata in Hampi where Lord Ram met Anjaneya. He will also visit one of the finest architecture in world history and a famous world heritage site, the statement said.

Nadda's visit comes at a time when the BJP Karnataka's senior leader KS Eshwarappa resigned as a minister following allegations of abetting the suicide of a civil contractor. On Saturday, he said he will not be attending the party's two-day state executive meeting in Hospet, citing personal reasons.

On his next responsibility or course of action, post-resignation as the minister, he said he will abide by the party's decision as done in the past.

