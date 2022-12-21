Name Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after river Cauvery: BJP MP Simha to Gadkari

Karnataka’s Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday urged Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari to name the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after the river Cauvery. The MP also wrote to the Union minister explaining why the 10-lane expressway deserves to be named after the river Cauvery.

In the letter, Simha wrote, “The partially opened 119-km 10-lane access-controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is being executed under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-l. The benefit from this expressway is multi-dimensional with economic growth, social inclusion and empowerment, environmental conservation and the like being the major highlights.”

Simha further explained that many expressways across the country are named after sacred rivers. “Expressways constructed or under construction in the country are named after the sacred rivers-like the Yamuna Expressway and the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh and Narmada Expressway in Madhya Pradesh as rivers have shaped history, culture, traditions and faith in our country weaving their way through-giving life, hope and salvation- all at once,” Simha added.

The Mysuru MP also said many people and historians requested him for naming the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after the river. “The prominent citizens in my Parliamentary constituency, including historians, have urged me to impress upon the union government to name the Bengaluru- Mysuru Expressway as Cauvery Expressway in reverence to one of the holiest rivers in the country which rises on Brahmagiri Hills of the Western Ghats. I hope the union government proposes the same,” wrote Simha.

