Nandini milk price likely to go up by 3 starting from August 1

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has proposed to increase the price of Nandini milk by ₹3 across the state from August 1. The proposal was also sent to chief minister Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka government will announce the decision after cabinet approval.

Nandini milk price likely to go up by Rs. 3 starting from August 1.(PTI)

Speaking to news agency PTI on Friday, Karnataka cooperation minister K Ranjanna said, “To address the rise in production cost of milk and to help the producers, there is a proposal to increase the price of milk. At the next cabinet meeting a decision will be taken regarding its implementation from August 1.”

The minister also said that the cost of Nandini milk is way lesser in Karnataka than the other states. “In Karnataka, one liter of Nandini milk costs Rs. 39. In Andhra Pradesh it is ₹56, Tamil Nadu ₹44, Kerala 50, and Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat it is ₹54. So even after the hike, the milk price in Karnataka will be lesser than the other states.” As the milk prices go dearer, all milk products will face a price hike.

There has been a demand by the farmers to increase the milk price by Rs. 5. However, the minister said that the cabinet is more likely to approve Rs. 3 hike on the milk.

Developing KMF’s Nandini dairy was the major poll promise by the Congress party during the assembly elections and it also said that the dairy will be prioritized in the milk market. Nandini is also trying to make footprints in other states.

