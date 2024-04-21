The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced statewide protests on Monday against the Congress government after the murder of college student Neha Hiremath took place in Hubballi. The BJP has been alleging the ‘Love Jihad’ angle in the murder incident and the accused has already been arrested. Neha Hiremath murder case: Karnataka BJP calls for state-wide protests on Monday(PTI file photo)

The BJP president of Karnataka BY Vijayendra compared the law-and-order situation in the state with state of affairs in Pakistan and alleged that the Congress has blood in its hands. He wrote, “Abysmal handling of Law and Order in the State is glaringly evident, that reminds one of the sorry state of affairs in PAKISTAN & AFGHANISTAN! Buck Stops entirely at CM @siddaramaiah & @DKShivakumar for the Anarchy, Chaos in the lives of people! With "Congress having BLOOD on its HAND", @BJP4Karnataka is holding strong protests across the state on Monday condemning the extreme minority appeasement policies & laxity of @siddaramaiah govt in tackling the crimes!”

Vijayendra further appealed all the citizens to show up to the protests in all parts of the state.

What is the Neha Hiremath murder case?

Neha Hiremath, a first-year MCA student in Hubballi’s BVB College, was stabbed to death on the campus by accused Fayaz Khondunaik. The accused, who was arrested later, allegedly told the police that he had stabbed Neha multiple times because the two were in a relationship and she had been avoiding him of late. The victim's family, however, claimed he killed her as she declined his marriage proposal.

Speaking to the reporters, the father of the victim Niranjan Hiremath said, “After my daughter was returning from college, an unknown person came and stabbed her seven times and she died on the spot. The accused has already been arrested. The motive of the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal. We had a conversation with the accused before the incident took place where we explained to him that we are Hindu and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married

The case took a political turn after the BJP alleged it as a ‘Love Jihad’ case and Congress termed it as a personal issue between the victim and accused. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah stressed that the law-and-order situation in Karnataka was very good and the murder took place due to personal reasons.