NHAI unit signs 1,770 crore deal for multi-modal logistics park in Bengaluru

A National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) unit, called the National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML), has inked a ₹1,770 crore deal to establish a “multi-modal logistics park” in Bengaluru, a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said. The project will be spread across 400 acres in Bengaluru rural district, and will be the largest ever project under the central government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.(@IndexKarnataka/X)

The project, which will be spread across 400 acres at Muddelingana halli in Bengaluru rural district, will be the largest ever project under the central government's PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru-Chennai expressway to be ready by 2023-end, says Nitin Gadkari

This multi modal logistic park site is expected to be established close to the upcoming KIADB industrial region and will integrate multi mode transport by connecting national highway 648 and the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) on its east and north sides, and the Bengaluru-Hubballi-Mumbai rail line on its south, Surya said on social media site ‘X’. The park is likely to come up within 58 kilometres (kms) of the airport and 48 kms from Bengaluru city railway station.

ALSO READ | Ghaziabad: NHAI proposes ₹628 crore redevelopment for GT Road

The park will be constructed in three phases, of which the first one is expected to take two years for completion. It is also set to cater to about 30 million metric tonnes (mmt) of cargo by the end of concession period of 45 years and will give a huge boost to the industrial zones in the catchment region such as Bengaluru and Tumkur, the release stated.

“Development of MMLP is a key initiative of the Government of India to improve the country's freight logistics sector by enabling efficient inter-modal freight movement to lower overall freight costs and time, provide efficient warehousing, improve tracking and traceability of consignments thereby enhancing the efficiency of the Indian logistics sector,” it further added.