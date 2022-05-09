NHFS-5 Survey data: Karnataka ranks no.1 in domestic violence cases
Karnataka, one of the most progressive states of India is shockingly the most unsafe place for women when it comes to domestic violence, according to the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In Karnataka, 44% of married women surveyed in the year 2019-2021 claimed they had faced domestic violence. This is a 24% increase from the 2015 figures when the numbers were reported to be 20.6%. It's important to note that the survey was conducted before Covid induced lockdown and the numbers may have risen after that.
NFHS-5 fieldwork for Karnataka was conducted from 10 July, 2019 to 11 December, 2019 by Nielsen India where data was gathered from 26,574 households, 30,455 women, and 4,516 men.
The overall India figures for the same period stood at 29%, a marginal dip from 31.2% in 2015. Karnataka was followed by Bihar, with 40% of surveyed women claiming they faced domestic violence. Lakshadweepa reported the lowest number of domestic violence incidents.
11% of young women from Karnataka, aged 18-29 years, claimed they had experienced sexual violence by age 18.
However, the survey witnessed a remarkable growth in women empowerment in the state. 82% married women claimed they usually participate in the household decisions about health care for themselves, making major household purchases, and visits to their family or relatives.
37% women said they had worked in the last 12 months and were paid in cash. whereas 67.6% of women said they owned a house and/or land. Percentage of women having a bank or savings account that they themselves use was 89% and 61% women had their own mobile.
-
Supreme Court declines to entertain plea on Shaheen Bagh demolition drive
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain petitions against the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh area. The SC asks the CPI(M) and other petitioners to move the Delhi High Court. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation had earlier come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the Jahangirpuri area in an anti-encroachment drive. The operation was stopped following the Supreme Court's intervention.
-
Karnataka's first floating bridge collapses 3 days after the inauguration
Karnataka's first floating bridge at Malpe beach in Udupi has collapsed days after its inauguration. The bridge was inaugurated by Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat last Friday (May 6). The operation of the floating bridge has been suspended after it partially got dismantled on Sunday due to cyclonic weather. Rs. 80 lakh was reported to have been spent on this floating bridge, which was expected to boost the tourism industry of the state.
-
‘Why shouldn’t…'? Mumbai court issues notice to Navneet Rana, her husband
A Mumbai court on Monday issued notice to independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi Rana seeking their say on why a non-bailable warrant should not be issued against them. The Mumbai Police had filed an application in court alleging that Ravi-Navneet Rana have violated the bail condition by their statements and their bail is cancelled as per the bail orders.
-
Extended bar hours cheer restaurateurs, party goers
Delhi government has allowed pubs and restaurants serving liquor to stay open till 3am. Some note that longer hours means more potential to earn. Impresario Handmade Restaurants, Chief Regional Officer-North, Satyajit Dhingra says, “Delhi NCR has such a vibrant nightlife, with something for everyone, and with longer operating hours we can finally be at par with some of the biggest international nightlife destinations across the globe.” City's party goers are also excited with the news.
-
2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district
Two passengers were killed and 17 were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus collided at Kurali in Mohali district around Sunday midnight. The driver of the Haryana Roadways bus, Mukesh Kumar lost control of the vehicle and collided with the private bus while overtaking a car. Ranjana, 35, of Kangra was travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and fell off the bus as its windshield broke. There were 50 passengers on board the Haryana Roadways bus and 40 on the private bus.
