NHFS-5 Survey data: Karnataka ranks no.1 in domestic violence cases

Karnataka, one of the most progressive states of India is shockingly the most unsafe place for women when it comes to domestic violence, according to the findings of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), conducted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In Karnataka, 44% of married women surveyed in the year 2019-2021 claimed they had faced domestic violence. This is a 24% increase from the 2015 figures when the numbers were reported to be 20.6%. It's important to note that the survey was conducted before Covid induced lockdown and the numbers may have risen after that.

NFHS-5 fieldwork for Karnataka was conducted from 10 July, 2019 to 11 December, 2019 by Nielsen India where data was gathered from 26,574 households, 30,455 women, and 4,516 men.

The overall India figures for the same period stood at 29%, a marginal dip from 31.2% in 2015. Karnataka was followed by Bihar, with 40% of surveyed women claiming they faced domestic violence. Lakshadweepa reported the lowest number of domestic violence incidents.

11% of young women from Karnataka, aged 18-29 years, claimed they had experienced sexual violence by age 18.

However, the survey witnessed a remarkable growth in women empowerment in the state. 82% married women claimed they usually participate in the household decisions about health care for themselves, making major household purchases, and visits to their family or relatives.

37% women said they had worked in the last 12 months and were paid in cash. whereas 67.6% of women said they owned a house and/or land. Percentage of women having a bank or savings account that they themselves use was 89% and 61% women had their own mobile.

