NIA court rejects 3rd successive bail plea of accused in RSS worker murder case
A special NIA (National Investigation Agency) court here has dismissed the third successive bail application of an accused in the murder of an RSS worker in 2016. Asim Sheriff, is the accused number five in the case and has been in custody since November 1, 2016. In his bail plea, he has contended that only 19 of the 117 witnesses have testified in the last five years and there is no witness cited in the charge sheet to testify against him.
His bail plea cited the "case of Kalyan Chandra Sarkar" where the bail was granted after successive pleas. The Special Court, however, rejected his contention and said in the cited case, the accused had filed ninth bail application and in this case accused No.5 has filed this bail application for the third time.
Hence, this decision is not aptly applicable to the facts and circumstances of the case. Moreover, it said that there was no force in the bail argument because the Supreme Court has "clearly held that successive bail application is maintainable only in changed circumstances, but not on the same grounds."
The NIA is also probing the murder case of a Bajrang Dal activist, Harsha, who was hacked to death by a local Muslim gang in Shivamogga on February 20 this year. In the latest development on the murder case, the NIA stated that there was evidence that he was murdered with the “intent of inciting communal violence”.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Thane Police website hacked over Prophet remarks controversy restored
The hackers claimed to be supporters of an Islamic group. Following the hacking, a message popped up on the website, allegedly from the hackers in which they demanded an immediate apology to “Muslims all over the world”.
