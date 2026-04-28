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Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Gems and Jewellery Institute campus in Udupi

Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Gems and Jewellery Institute campus in Udupi

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 03:12 pm IST
PTI |
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Udupi , Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday inaugurated the new premises of the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery here, praising the centre for providing professional training and promoting entrepreneurship among youth.

Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Gems and Jewellery Institute campus in Udupi

Speaking at the event, Sitharaman said the centre, established in 2016 with support from the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council and the district administration, has grown steadily despite disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We started in a very small place, unsure of the response. Today, advanced facilities including CAD and 3D printing are available, enabling students to gain industry-relevant skills," she said.

Sitharaman highlighted the centre's reach across Karnataka and beyond.

"Students have come from Karwar, Chitradurga, Raichur, and Tamil Nadu. Some had no prior experience but are now running successful jewellery businesses," she said, citing examples of trainees who returned to their hometowns to start enterprises.

Emphasising affordability, she noted, "Training abroad is expensive, but here the Indian Institute of Gems and Jewellery offers professional courses at accessible costs, making skill development widely available."

The office of the minister said in a post on X that the programme will help bridge critical skill gaps, create job-ready professionals, boost value-added manufacturing, and strengthen India's position in the global LGD value chain, aligned with Make in India, Skill India, and the goal of a self-reliant, globally competitive LGD ecosystem.

It further said that the 242 crore grant announced in the Union Budget 2023–24 for lab-grown diamond research at IIT Madras is helping build a world-class ecosystem.

Under the InCent initiative, India's first indigenously designed scaled prototype of a High Pressure High Temperature LGD machine has been developed and installed at IIT Madras, while imported commercial HPHT machines have also been installed for benchmarking.

Sitharaman also witnessed a demonstration of the 'Design to Manufacturing' process by students at IIGJ Udupi and interacted with trainees of the institute and entrepreneurs from the gems and jewellery industry, the minister's office said in another post.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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