Bengaluru News / No infighting in Congress, only created by media: Siddaramaiah
bengaluru news

No infighting in Congress, only created by media: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah condemned the media reports and said that the tussle and confusion between the leaders was wholly created by the media and not by the leaders
ANI | , Bengaluru
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Siddaramaiah attacked the media over reports about the political leaders discussing chief ministerial candidates(PTI)

There is no fight among Congress leaders in Karnataka and it has only been created by the media, said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

Attacking the media over reports about the political leaders discussing chief ministerial candidates, Siddaramaiah said, "There is no infighting in Congress at all in Karnataka. It is only created by none other than the media. We are all together in the party and all discussions go in the party forum, not in front of the media."

Speaking to media persons, he further stressed that such issues will be discussed in the official party forum instead of media.

"If at all any issues need to be discussed, those issues will be discussed in the official party forum and not in front of the media," he said.

Siddaramaiah also condemned the media reports and said that the tussle and confusion between the leaders was wholly created by the media and not by the leaders, despite there being "no such in Congress."

From the last one month, several leaders from the Congress party initiated discussions over the chief ministerial candidates for the next assembly polls to be held in 2023. A loyalist of Siddaramaiah, Zameer Ahmed made a statement demanding Siddaramaiah for the post of Chief Minister. Following his suit, many other political leaders favoured his demand. Furthermore, a plethora of reactions came from the followers and loyalists of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

