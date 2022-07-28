No more traffic woes? Bengaluru 1st city in India to tie up with Google

Handling the traffic in Bengaluru with a massive number of vehicles on road has become a herculean task for Bengaluru traffic police and they have now come up with a new collaboration with technical giant Google to ease the traffic management. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy announced that this is the first time in the country for a police department to directly join hands with Google.

The police commissioner said, “We are proud to be partnered with Google to work on reducing traffic congestion and easy management of traffic in the city. This will impact millions of commuters in their daily life, in a better way. We have recently started a pilot project with Google to optimize the traffic lights configuration. This has already reduced signal waiting time for commuters.”

He also said that now they are trying to use the inputs from Google in every traffic issue in the city. “Google uses artificial intelligence to track driving trends in the city and it will recommend a revised plan for a day for traffic police. As per data provided by Google, on average, this has already reduced the 20% of wait time for commuters on the road. Not just the time, this will also save fuel and avoid unnecessary traffic congestion in the city” added the top official.

Most of the traffic signals in the city will soon be optimized by this technology and this is expected to impact on a big scale. He said, “At least one crore vehicles in the city will see the impact soon. Google will also show us real-time live road closures across the city so that the commuters can keep informed about the disruption. We also launched speed limits on Google maps and this will help us to deal with overspeeding vehicles in the city, digitally.”

In his visit to Bengaluru in June, Prime minister Narendra Modi had set a deadline of 40 months for the BJP government in Karnataka to decongest the heavy traffic by implementing various infrastructural projects across the city.

