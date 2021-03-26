Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / No question of hiding Covid-19 numbers: Karnataka health minister
bengaluru news

No question of hiding Covid-19 numbers: Karnataka health minister

"We are not hiding any statistics regarding Covid-19. All opposition leaders are welcome to give their valuable suggestions for controlling Covid. They can also figure out any flaws in the system," Sudhakar said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.(Twitter/@mla_sudhakar)

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said on Friday all factual data on Covid-19 is being made public. There was no question of hiding numbers and the government has no such intention nor is it possible to hide any details, he said.

"We are not hiding any statistics regarding Covid-19.All opposition leaders are welcome to give their valuable suggestions for controlling Covid. They can also figure out any flaws in the system," Sudhakar said.

He said the chief minister may call an all party meeting to discuss the issue.

"We are free to discuss anything in this regard," he was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He said the Manipal institute alone had 704 cases and it has been sealed. Stringent measures were being taken to curb spreading.

Maharashtra reported 35,000 cases yesterday while over 2,000 were recorded here. People should follow guidelines and youngsters should voluntarily take the elderly at home for vaccination, the minister said.

Stating that the technical advisory committee on Covid-19 has suggested several precautionary measures, Sudhakar said the chief minister will take a decision in this regard.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress names Satish Jarkiholi for Belgaum Lok Saba bypoll

Karnataka BJP core committee reconstituted with 13 members, 3 special invitees

Bangalore Talkies: Blooming tabebuias and drooping jacarandas

Kumaraswamy demands withdrawal of cases against Rakesh Tikait

"It is difficult to restrict any activity, but keeping in view the spread of infection, adequate measures will be initiated," he said. The Health department has submitted a representation to the Election Commission on safe conduct of by-elections amidst the second wave, the minister added.

Bypolls to Belgaum Lok Sabha seat, and Basavakalyan and Maski assembly segments will be held on April 17.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP