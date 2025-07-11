‘No vacancy for CM post, DK Shivakumar himself said that’: Siddaramaiah amid leadership change buzz in Karnataka
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed rumors of a leadership change, asserting there is no vacancy for the CM post.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly dismissed ongoing speculation over a leadership change in the state, asserting that there is “no vacancy” for the top post and reiterating his commitment to serve the full five-year term.
Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Siddaramaiah brushed aside rumours that he might step down to make way for his deputy, D K Shivakumar, later this year. “Am I not sitting here as the Chief Minister? Where is the vacancy? D K Shivakumar himself has clarified this, and I’m saying the same, there’s no vacancy for the CM post,” he said firmly.
Also Read - ‘Spoke Kannada in Marathahalli and...’: Bengaluru man’s post goes viral, sparks relatable reactions
His remarks come amid renewed buzz within political circles that Shivakumar could be given the reins in November, when the Congress government completes two and a half years in office, a period that often triggers talk of mid-term power-sharing.
No such discussions happened in New Delhi: CM Siddaramaiah on leadership change
The chief minister made it clear that the Congress high command has not initiated any discussion on changing leadership. “AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in charge of Karnataka, has clearly said there is no leadership change on the cards. Even Shivakumar has publicly stated the same. Despite this, media speculation continues,” Siddaramaiah said.
He added that any decision by the party’s central leadership would be final. “We have always said we’ll go by the high command’s word. But there’s no such direction or discussion so far,” he added.
When asked whether there was a prior agreement to hand over power midway through the term, Siddaramaiah flatly denied it. “If there was any such agreement, would I have said that I’ll continue for five years? These are assumptions people make whenever a government crosses the two-and-a-half-year mark. But that doesn’t make it true,” he said.
Also Read - ‘Not the Karnataka we stand for’: CM Siddaramaiah slams Bengaluru voyeurism incidents
Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Thursday and held discussions with Surjewala regarding pending appointments, including posts in various boards, corporations, and vacancies in the Legislative Council.
Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, several senior Karnataka ministers met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence. While some termed it a courtesy call, others admitted they discussed current political developments in the state but refrained from disclosing details.
(With ANI inputs)
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.