Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said his government will not be opening more liquor shops in the state. "No we are not opening...who said we are opening? Minister has said we will think about it, but we will not open," he said in response to a question.

‘Not opening more liquor shops in Karnataka,’ says CM Siddaramaiah

The Karnataka Excise Department has submitted a proposal to the government recommending setting up of liquor shops in gram panchayats with a population of over 3,000. Opposition parties -- BJP and JD(S) -- had urged the government not to give its nod, terming the proposal as "anti people". Speaking about various state-run boards and corporations in the state, the chief minister also said that appointments of Congress workers as presidents and directors will be done soon. Answering a question, Siddaramaiah said he has informed the 10-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which is on a four-day visit to take stock of the drought situation, that this time the state is facing a "green drought", and requested that the assessment be made based on ground realities. The state has told the team that 195 out of 236 taluks have been declared as drought-hit as per central guidelines; more than ₹30,000 crore worth crops have been damaged. "

There is 52 per cent crop damage -- it is about 42 lakh hectare." The IMCT has been informed about "less water" in most of the reservoirs across the state, he said, adding that ₹4,860 crore drought relief has been sought from the Centre as per norms, while the actual loss is estimated to be around ₹30,000 crore.

