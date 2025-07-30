Nothing wrong with CM Siddaramaiah meeting MLAs, says DK Shivakumar amid murmurs of Congress rift

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday sought to play down speculation of internal discord within the state Congress, asserting that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s one-on-one meetings with party legislators were well within his rights and not a cause for concern. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

Responding to media queries at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru, Shivakumar firmly dismissed talk of a rift, following reports that he was not included in the CM's recent closed-door interactions with MLAs. “What’s the issue? The Chief Minister is well within his authority to meet legislators. The AICC General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala, had earlier gathered feedback from our MLAs and passed it on to the CM. These meetings are based on that input,” he explained.

Siddaramaiah began holding individual discussions with party MLAs this week in an effort to address simmering unrest, especially over development delays and the perceived neglect of constituency-level projects. Many legislators have expressed frustration, pointing to the state government's focus on delivering the five pre-poll guarantees as a reason for the slowdown in works.

Shivakumar clarified that the CM’s exercise did not sideline him, and said he too would hold separate discussions with legislators, particularly concerning Bengaluru’s development. “We have different priorities when it comes to the capital. I’ve already met several MLAs regarding city infrastructure and planning. There’s no overlap or issue here,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP for fuelling speculation, Shivakumar added, “Let them worry about their own problems first. Their party is battling internal divisions, with leaders publicly at odds with each other. They have no moral right to comment on Congress affairs.”

He also defended the state government’s move to form the Greater Bengaluru Authority, calling it a long-overdue step in line with the city's evolving geographical and administrative needs. “This decision has been taken for the city’s long-term benefit. We are preparing to submit an affidavit to the Supreme Court on the matter of civic polls,” he noted.

When asked about Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s recent comment expressing regret over not being made chief minister during his long political career, Shivakumar responded with diplomacy. “There is absolutely nothing wrong in him sharing his feelings. He’s a senior leader who has contributed immensely to the party. Everyone has a right to voice their thoughts,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)