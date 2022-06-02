NSUI, BJP members clash at education minister's home in Tumkur over textbook revision

Members of the Congress's student wing and some BJP members were involved in a clash in Tumkur at Karnataka Education Minister B C Nagesh's residence in Tiptur on Wednesday, owing to a tense environment, a report published on The New Indian express stated.

The NSUI is the student wing of Congress and many members of the organisation surrounded the minister's home at his native to protest the revisions in school textbooks of Karnataka, which has stirred much controversy lately.

The Primary and Secondary Education Minister was however at Ahmedabad at the time of the incident, where he was attending a national conference on school education with several education ministers in Gujarat. B C Nagesh is expected to return to Karnataka on Thursday evening.

NSUI members came to Tiptur, Nagesh's hometown, at around 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday and surrounded his house. They then staged a demonstration, protested the textbook revisions and even burnt a pair of khaki shorts, which they allegedly used as a symbol representing the alleged “saffronisation” of school textbooks by the ruling BJP state government.

Some BJP workers were present at the site and reportedly clashed with the protesting NSUI members, after which police arrived to break up the mob. Police have held around 15 NSUI members after the incident.

BJP politicians condemned the NSUI protest, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying, “NSUI activists protesting at the home of Minister of Education BC Nagesh in Tiptur is condemnable. Such a move will bring disgrace to students and educators. The perpetrators of this atrocity will be prosecuted.”

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who is also the District in-charge, warned that the government will not tolerate this “gunda” culture of the NSUI members and alleged that they tried to set fire to the minister’s house. Jnanedra was in Tumakaru at the time of the incident and was attending a function there.

The textbook controversy was fuelled in Karnataka after a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was included in textbooks, while a lesson on Bhagat Singh was allegedly omitted. Several groups have alleged that works by renaissance literary figures like A N Murthi Rao's 'Vyaghrageethe,' P Lankesh's 'Mruga Mattu Sundari,' and Sara Aboobacker’s 'Yuddha' were also omitted from textbooks.

Several writers have since then withdrawn their consent to use portions of their writing in school textbooks in protest of the alleged "saffronisation". It is also being alleged that the works on eminent historical personalities like Narayana Guru are being excluded and replaced with right-wing thinkers like Hedgewar instead.