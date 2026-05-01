Bengaluru, A 19-year-old student from Kerala, who was studying at a private nursing college here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

Nursing college student from Kerala dies by suicide at hostel, parents allege foul play

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The deceased was identified as Adhityan P A, a second-year student at a nursing college in Bommasandra, they said.

On April 29, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said, adding that he left behind a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he may have been suffering from depression, and there may have been other issues which are being probed, a senior police officer said.

According to police, in his complaint, the deceased's father, Pradeep S, claimed that a college representative informed him upon his arrival in Bengaluru that his son had died under suspicious circumstances and that it was a case of suicide in the college hostel.

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{{^usCountry}} "However, I firmly believe that my son would not have taken such a step. He was of good character and mentally strong. Therefore, I strongly suspect foul play in his death," he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "However, I firmly believe that my son would not have taken such a step. He was of good character and mentally strong. Therefore, I strongly suspect foul play in his death," he claimed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted an incident that occurred approximately 20 days ago, when his son informed him that some of his hostel roommates were involved in drug use and were caught by hostel authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted an incident that occurred approximately 20 days ago, when his son informed him that some of his hostel roommates were involved in drug use and were caught by hostel authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "They were warned along with my son, although he was innocent and not involved in the incident. This situation may be relevant to the present case," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "They were warned along with my son, although he was innocent and not involved in the incident. This situation may be relevant to the present case," he stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The complainant has urged the police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and take appropriate legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant has urged the police to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and take appropriate legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A case of unnatural death has been registered at Hebbagudi Police Station here. Further investigation is underway, and all allegations are being examined, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case of unnatural death has been registered at Hebbagudi Police Station here. Further investigation is underway, and all allegations are being examined, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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