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Nursing college student from Kerala dies by suicide at hostel, parents allege foul play

Nursing college student from Kerala dies by suicide at hostel, parents allege foul play

Published on: May 01, 2026 03:46 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, A 19-year-old student from Kerala, who was studying at a private nursing college here, allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room, police said on Friday.

Nursing college student from Kerala dies by suicide at hostel, parents allege foul play

The deceased was identified as Adhityan P A, a second-year student at a nursing college in Bommasandra, they said.

On April 29, he was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room, police said, adding that he left behind a suicide note stating that no one was responsible for his death.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he may have been suffering from depression, and there may have been other issues which are being probed, a senior police officer said.

According to police, in his complaint, the deceased's father, Pradeep S, claimed that a college representative informed him upon his arrival in Bengaluru that his son had died under suspicious circumstances and that it was a case of suicide in the college hostel.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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