October likely to bring rain in parts of Karnataka; check fresh forecasts

Parts of Karnataka could see some rainfall starting October, fresh weather forecasts said. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) predicted widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over north interior Karnataka and coastal districts, while scattered to widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over south interior Karnataka and Malnad districts.

A Twitter page called ‘Bengaluru Weather’, which monitors and posts Bengaluru's weather updates wrote, “South interior Karnataka has recorded a positive departure of +49% (1010.3mm vs normal of 678.4mm) for the Southwest monsoon season. This is the second highest amongst subdivisions in terms of %age deviation after West Rajasthan (+57%) this season. Data from IMD.” The page has no affiliation to any official agency.

"Mostly cloudy skies with westerly winds and sporadic rainfall expected over the weekend in the city. Day temperatures to hover around 21-25C depending on cloud cover, wind and rain," it added.

According to the daily report from the KSNDMC, rainfall distribution was ‘fairly widespread’ across the state with highest rainfall received in Kuntoji, Ron Taluk in Gadag District with 107 mm. Bevinahalli, Koppala Taluk received 104 mm while, Kuradagi, Ron Taluk received 101.5 mm.

The centre forecasted widespread very light to moderate rains over BBMP limits, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to be around 27 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert over the following districts: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Koppala, Raichur, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Shivamogga and Kodagu.

Across Karnataka, the average minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Hassan district, while the average maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Kalaburagi district.

News agency ANI accessed an official statement by IMD which said the northeast monsoon season (October to December) rainfall over south Peninsular India consists of five meteorological subdivisions including south interior Karnataka, and is most likely to be normal.

