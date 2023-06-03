Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Odisha Train Accident: Karnataka minister Santosh lad to monitor rescue operations of Kannadigas

Odisha Train Accident: Karnataka minister Santosh lad to monitor rescue operations of Kannadigas

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 03, 2023 01:12 PM IST

The minister was also asked to present at the location and assist Karnataka people who were injured in the train accident.

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has appointed labor minister Santosh Lad to coordinate with the rescue operations at Odisha’s deadly train crash that killed over 250 people and injured more than 900. The minister was also asked to present at the location and assist Karnataka people who were injured in the train accident.

K'taka minister Santosh lad to monitor rescue operations of Kannadigas in Odisha(PTI)
K'taka minister Santosh lad to monitor rescue operations of Kannadigas in Odisha(PTI)

In a tweet, Karnataka’s Chief Minister Office said, “Chief Minister Shri @siddaramaiah has deputed a team led by Minister Shri Santosh Lad to ensure the safety of Kannadigas in Balasore train accident incident. The Chief Minister has sought reports from the Chief Secretary and has directed the concerned officers to visit the spot to ensure the safety of Kannadigas and provide all necessary support to them.”

The Karnataka police department and railway police have also released the helpline numbers to seek the details of those from the state who boarded the train.

Following are the contact numbers.

9480802140

08022942666

08022871291

08025460851

08022943509

The Coromandel train crash that killed over 250 people and injured more than 900, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station around 7 pm on Friday. The railways announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, Rs. 2 lakh for those grievously injured and Rs. 50,000 for those who got minor injuries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too expressed his condolences and announced an additional ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for the injured from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

