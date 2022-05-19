Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred

The transfer of a police officer - who issued notices against school officials and the organisers of an ‘arms training camp' in Karnataka's Kodagu district - has kicked off a political slugfest. Gonikoppa Circle Inspector SN Jayaram was transferred Tuesday after he acted on a complaint against the school that conducted the camp. The officer has been shifted to Karnataka Lokayukta - not considered a lucrative posting in the state’s police circles.

Pictures of the camp, with youngsters firing air guns, drew criticism on social media for inaction against such activities on a school campus. During the camp, in which over 100 people took part, weapons like trishuls were distributed.

Afsar Kodlipet, state general secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), questioned the government on why the officer was transferred for issuing notices to the organisers and school authorities who gave arms training. “By this, one can understand that the arms training camp held in Madikeri was supported by the government. If you vouch to be honest, then withhold the transfer order and go for an impartial inquiry,” Kodlipet said.

Popular Front of India (PFI) had lodged a complaint against the former speaker and BJP MLA KG Bopaiah, BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa and Bajrang Dal leaders regarding arms training. Kodagu has backed the BJP in multiple elections and many elected representatives, including two MLAs Apachu Ranjan and KG Bopaiah, and MP Prathap Simha, are from the party.

Talking to HT, Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar said the transfer was routine and that it had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.

Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur on Monday claimed that the training camp was a workshop conducted by the group to build mental and physical resilience in karyakartas. “The workshop was conducted with the intention of improving physical and mental resilience.”

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi equated the arms training given with that of the police on Monday. “Every year, Bajrang Dal conducts this training at the state and district level for self-defence. The police department also gives training. What’s there in that?”Ravi said.

“Arms training in Madikere to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land...Is the government still alive?” Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader of the opposition, said on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON