Officer probing Bajrang Dal arms training camp in Karnataka's Kodagu transferred
The transfer of a police officer - who issued notices against school officials and the organisers of an ‘arms training camp' in Karnataka's Kodagu district - has kicked off a political slugfest. Gonikoppa Circle Inspector SN Jayaram was transferred Tuesday after he acted on a complaint against the school that conducted the camp. The officer has been shifted to Karnataka Lokayukta - not considered a lucrative posting in the state’s police circles.
Pictures of the camp, with youngsters firing air guns, drew criticism on social media for inaction against such activities on a school campus. During the camp, in which over 100 people took part, weapons like trishuls were distributed.
Afsar Kodlipet, state general secretary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), questioned the government on why the officer was transferred for issuing notices to the organisers and school authorities who gave arms training. “By this, one can understand that the arms training camp held in Madikeri was supported by the government. If you vouch to be honest, then withhold the transfer order and go for an impartial inquiry,” Kodlipet said.
Popular Front of India (PFI) had lodged a complaint against the former speaker and BJP MLA KG Bopaiah, BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa and Bajrang Dal leaders regarding arms training. Kodagu has backed the BJP in multiple elections and many elected representatives, including two MLAs Apachu Ranjan and KG Bopaiah, and MP Prathap Simha, are from the party.
Talking to HT, Virajpet deputy superintendent of police CT Jayakumar said the transfer was routine and that it had nothing to do with the controversy. “The circle inspector had served in the post for over a year and it was a routine transfer. The order for the transfer was issued much earlier. There is no need for controversy,” he said, adding no FIR has been registered in the case so far.
Bajrang Dal leader Raghu Sakleshpur on Monday claimed that the training camp was a workshop conducted by the group to build mental and physical resilience in karyakartas. “The workshop was conducted with the intention of improving physical and mental resilience.”
BJP national general secretary CT Ravi equated the arms training given with that of the police on Monday. “Every year, Bajrang Dal conducts this training at the state and district level for self-defence. The police department also gives training. What’s there in that?”Ravi said.
“Arms training in Madikere to young members of Bajrang Dal has challenged the law of our land...Is the government still alive?” Siddaramaiah, the Congress leader of the opposition, said on Monday.
Duo from Punjab who put up Khalistan flags history-sheeters: Himachal DGP
The two men arrested from Punjab for putting up Khalistan flags and scrawling graffiti at the entry gate of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in Dharamshala recently had carried out similar acts in Kharar, Ropar and Kurukshetra, police said on Thursday. The two had started out by putting up a Khalistan banner on the Kharar-Ropar road. Khalistan banners were tied at the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha's Tapovan Complex in Dharamshala on May 8.
Found stone carvings of gods in Gyanvapi complex, says Mishra report
LUCKNOW: Possible remnants of an old Hindu temple with several stone carvings of gods and goddesses were found in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi during a two-day survey by former advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra on May 6 and 7, said people aware of developments on Thursday. A person with direct knowledge of Mishra's report said it cited the presence of four idol-like structures with 'Sinduri' and a possible arrangement for lighting diyas.
Centre's grain, no L-G nod: HC sets aside Delhi govt's doorstep delivery scheme
The Delhi high court on Thursday set aside the Aam Aadmi Party-led government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme, stating that the Centre's grain cannot be used for this scheme. The judgment came on a plea by the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh challenging the doorstep ration delivery scheme of the government, headed by Arvind Kejriwal. The high court interim order also effectively gave a go-ahead to the state government scheme.
40-year-old Bengaluru man gets electrocuted at butcher shop
In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old man who worked in a butcher shop died after being electrocuted on Wednesday morning in Doddaballapura. The deceased has been identified as Sriram P, who was working at the HAJ Chicken Centre on Court Road. Sriram was reportedly cutting chicken using a cleaning machine at around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday when the incident occurred. This is the fourth case of electrocution in just over a month in Bengaluru.
Will submit to majesty of law: Navjot Sidhu after SC order
The Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a one-year jail sentence on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in a 1988 road rage case. Also read: Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim's family on the issue of the sentence awarded to a former Punjab Congress president, Sidhu. Friends took 65-year-old Gurnam Singh to the local Rajindra Hospital in a rickshaw.
