'Operation Narcos': Karnataka Police, RPF arrest 9 drug peddlers in one month

The Railway Police Force (RPF) in Bengaluru seized marijuana worth around ₹47,000 and nabbed an accused, who was found with approx 3.2 kilograms of marijuana, on Friday. In an operation ‘operation Narcos’, which has been jointly conducted by the RPF and Karnataka Police, about nine people were arrested in the last month.

“On 07.10.2022 special joint team of #RPF & #GRP Bengaluru arrested one person with seizure of 3.135 kg Ganja valued Rs. 46,900/- at Bengaluru Cantonment Rly station under #OperationNarcos with a motive to make Railway premises & trains DRUGS free zone. RPF is always extra-vigilant over Bengaluru Div(Sic),” RPF Bengaluru division tweeted.

The Karnataka Police also told that such operations will go on to keep a check on drug peddling and human trafficking between states through trains. The Karnataka additional director general of police(ADGP) wrote, “In joint drive, RPF & Karnataka Railway police have seized more than 24 Kgs of Ganja and arrested 9 persons in the last 30 days, under Operation Narcos. Such type of joint drives will continue to keep check on activities like drug peddling and trafficking in human beings.(Sic)”

Earlier in September, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials seized properties worth ₹1.6 crore which belong to a drug peddler in the city. Karnataka police have made clear that drug peddling and consumption will not be tolerated in the state.

