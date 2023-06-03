Oppn accuses govt of ‘cheating people’, seeksinformation on funding

Hours after the Congress party announced its plan to implement the five poll promises, the Opposition launched an attack on the state government, alleging the poll promises that ensured their victory didn’t come with the conditions announced by Siddaramaiah.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress government over its five poll promises. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress government, saying the party has “cheated the people regarding the implementation of the five guarantees given to the people during the elections”.

“Congress promised people free for all, free for us and free for you during the elections, but now they are making different statements. Even in the principal order, it was said it is free for all. Now they are giving different statements,” said Bommai, speaking at a press conference at the BJP office in Bengaluru.

He further said that the Congress should implement the schemes announced during poll campaigning. “People are now realizing that Congress’s words do not match their actions. The true colours of the Congress will soon be exposed. If the people believed that the Congress’s promises were genuine, then why did the party suffer a defeat in the 2018 elections? It is now the responsibility of the Congress to implement the schemes they announced,” he emphasized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to these allegations, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel echoed Bommai’s sentiments and raised concerns about the financial implications of the newly announced projects.

“I welcome these announcements because these help people. But the government should release a white paper on where the money is coming from for these projects and how long they will continue. Also, on the stipend for the unemployed youth, when they announced the elections, there were no conditions, but now they have come up with conditions. Apart from that, in a coastal region where there are no government buses, and people depend on private buses… what about the women there? These should be clarified,” said Kateel.

In a strong defence against the opposition’s criticisms, the chief minister counterattacked, questioning the moral high ground of the BJP. “What moral right does the BJP have to mock us? We have consistently delivered on our promises, including this one. Has the Modi government fulfilled its promise of depositing ₹15 lakh into every citizen’s account?” Siddaramaiah retorted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, several members of the general public appreciated the government’s move.

Bhagyalakshmi L, a garment worker in Bengaluru, said that he has to pay ₹1,500 for a BMTC bus pass every month, and the free travel would help her. “This gives me ₹1,500 extra money I can spend at home. We are very happy,” she said.

However, there remained confusion regarding the implementation of the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Akhil Shetty, a hotel owner, said that even though his consumption is below 200 units per month, he is unclear if he will get the benefit. “From what I have understood, even if my consumption is under 200 units but if I exceed by annual average consumption, I will be charged. Will I be charged the additional 200 units, or the whole bill is not clear? The government should issue clear instructions,” said Shetty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}