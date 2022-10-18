Ordinance on hiked quota for SC/ST soon: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B Sriramulu on Monday said the State government would promulgate an ordinance to increase reservation for SC/ST (schedule caste/schedule tribe). The State Cabinet recently approved the increase.

"The ordinance will be promulgated in a day or two. The process has started," Sriramulu told reporters here. He said the hike would be beneficial from the date the ordinance is promulgated.

The government would recommend to the Centre bringing the hike under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

With the promulgation, the reservation for SCs would be 17 per cent and for STs 7 per cent as against 15 per cent and 3 per cent earlier.

The government decided to issue an executive order hiking the quota.

Retired Justice H N Nagamohan Das, who headed a commission that recommended the hike, met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai last week, and reportedly advised the latter to consider promulgating an ordinance instead of the executive order.