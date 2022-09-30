Home / India News / Public sector banks to begin special campaign to fill pending vacancies for SCs

Public sector banks to begin special campaign to fill pending vacancies for SCs

india news
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 08:53 AM IST

National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla said the banks have also been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs during this drive till October 31

Vijay Sampla (HT PHOTO)
Vijay Sampla (HT PHOTO)
ByDisha Kumari

Public sector banks will begin a special campaign from October 2 to December 31 to fill the pending vacancies for Scheduled Castes (SC), National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla has said.

“The banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs during this drive till October 31,” Sampla said on Thursday.

Sampla made the announcement a day after jointly chairing a meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the performance of public sector banks on credit and other welfare schemes for SCs.

He said the banks will complete the targets assigned to them, especially their obligations towards the members of the SC community, as per the Stand Up India programme.

Sampla said banks will send a report on reservation policy with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries for all the schemes and submit the progress twice annually.

“Banks may take services of advisors and consultants to help the SC entrepreneurs for project appraisal before sanctioning of loans and to ensure the proper implementation of projects.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out