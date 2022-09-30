Public sector banks to begin special campaign to fill pending vacancies for SCs

Public sector banks will begin a special campaign from October 2 to December 31 to fill the pending vacancies for Scheduled Castes (SC), National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chief Vijay Sampla has said.

“The banks have been directed to clear and complete the pending grievances of SCs during this drive till October 31,” Sampla said on Thursday.

Sampla made the announcement a day after jointly chairing a meeting with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to review the performance of public sector banks on credit and other welfare schemes for SCs.

He said the banks will complete the targets assigned to them, especially their obligations towards the members of the SC community, as per the Stand Up India programme.

Sampla said banks will send a report on reservation policy with regard to recruitments and coverage of SC beneficiaries for all the schemes and submit the progress twice annually.

“Banks may take services of advisors and consultants to help the SC entrepreneurs for project appraisal before sanctioning of loans and to ensure the proper implementation of projects.”