Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Organ donation from road accident victim saves eight lives across Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Apr 08, 2025 08:41 PM IST

A 28-year-old road accident victim became a multi-organ donor, saving eight lives in Bengaluru. His family selflessly donated his organs. 

In a moving example of courage and compassion, a 28-year-old man who lost his life following a tragic road accident became a multi-organ donor, offering a new lease of life to eight individuals across Bengaluru.

Fortis Hospital confirmed that donar's eyes, lungs, liver, heart valves, kidneys, and skin were successfully retrieved in a procedure that lasted nearly five hours.
Fortis Hospital confirmed that donar's eyes, lungs, liver, heart valves, kidneys, and skin were successfully retrieved in a procedure that lasted nearly five hours.

Also Read - MUDA Scam: ED challenges Lokayukta's B report in Special Court, says details shared by agency not included

The young man was brought to Fortis Hospital in Nagarbhavi in a critical condition after sustaining severe head injuries and bleeding from the mouth. Initial scans revealed a rapidly expanding clot in his brain. Despite intensive medical care and emergency interventions, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was later declared brain dead.

Amid the immense grief of losing a loved one, the man’s family made the courageous and selfless decision to donate his organs. Fortis Hospital confirmed that his eyes, lungs, liver, heart valves, kidneys, and skin were successfully retrieved in a procedure that lasted nearly five hours.

According to the hospital, the organs were distributed to several leading hospitals in the city—both eyes were donated to Narayana Netralaya, the lungs and heart valves went to Manipal Hospitals, the liver was given to HCG Hospital, and one kidney was allocated to Ramaiah Hospital.

The second kidney was transplanted into a 41-year-old woman at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi. She had been battling kidney failure for the past seven years and had been awaiting a transplant.

Also Read - Bengaluru woman defrauded of 2.9 lakh in online child modeling scam: Report

To ensure timely transplantation, the lungs and heart valves were transported through a specially created green corridor between Fortis Nagarbhavi and Manipal Hospital at HAL-Old Airport Road—a distance of 20 kilometers covered in just 29 minutes, thanks to the coordination of the traffic police.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar S., Medical Director at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family. “We salute the incredible generosity and strength of the family, who chose to save lives in their moment of deepest sorrow. Their decision, supported by our medical team and SOTTO, made this life-saving mission possible. We hope this act of kindness inspires many others to pledge their organs and bring hope to patients in need," he was quoted as a saying by The Hindu.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Organ donation from road accident victim saves eight lives across Bengaluru: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On