Organ donation from road accident victim saves eight lives across Bengaluru: Report

In a moving example of courage and compassion, a 28-year-old man who lost his life following a tragic road accident became a multi-organ donor, offering a new lease of life to eight individuals across Bengaluru. Fortis Hospital confirmed that donar's eyes, lungs, liver, heart valves, kidneys, and skin were successfully retrieved in a procedure that lasted nearly five hours.

The young man was brought to Fortis Hospital in Nagarbhavi in a critical condition after sustaining severe head injuries and bleeding from the mouth. Initial scans revealed a rapidly expanding clot in his brain. Despite intensive medical care and emergency interventions, his condition deteriorated rapidly. He was later declared brain dead.

According to the hospital, the organs were distributed to several leading hospitals in the city—both eyes were donated to Narayana Netralaya, the lungs and heart valves went to Manipal Hospitals, the liver was given to HCG Hospital, and one kidney was allocated to Ramaiah Hospital.

The second kidney was transplanted into a 41-year-old woman at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi. She had been battling kidney failure for the past seven years and had been awaiting a transplant.

To ensure timely transplantation, the lungs and heart valves were transported through a specially created green corridor between Fortis Nagarbhavi and Manipal Hospital at HAL-Old Airport Road—a distance of 20 kilometers covered in just 29 minutes, thanks to the coordination of the traffic police.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar S., Medical Director at Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, expressed deep gratitude to the donor’s family. “We salute the incredible generosity and strength of the family, who chose to save lives in their moment of deepest sorrow. Their decision, supported by our medical team and SOTTO, made this life-saving mission possible. We hope this act of kindness inspires many others to pledge their organs and bring hope to patients in need," he was quoted as a saying by The Hindu.