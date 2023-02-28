Organs of brain-dead woman from Karnataka donated

Five organs of a 44-year-old brain-dead road accident victim have been harvested at Kasturba Hospital at Manipal in Karnataka's Udupi district. The liver of the victim was sent to the recipient admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru and one kidney was sent to a patient in a hospital in Mangaluru.

One kidney, corneas, and skin were retained by Kasturba hospital, Manipal for the registered patients. (Getty Images)

One kidney, corneas, and skin were retained by Kasturba hospital, Manipal for the registered patients, KMC hospital medical superintendent Avinash Shetty said in a release on Monday.

The medical superintendent stated Shilpa Madhav, 44, a resident of Uppunda in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, had suffered serious injury in a road accident on February 25. The victim was brought to the hospital for further treatment on the same day.

Despite efforts by doctors, Madhav did not show any signs of recovery. She was declared brain dead by a panel of doctors on February 26. Madhav's husband Prasanna Kumar and his family members expressed willingness to donate her organs.

As per the protocols of the state organ and tissue transplant organisation, the organs were harvested and sent to recipient hospitals by creating a green corridor with the help of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada police, Shetty said.