Unauthorised schools to be shut in a phased manner: Karnataka minister

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Friday said that there are over 1,695 illegal schools in Bengaluru and the state government would undertake closure of these schools in a phased manner.

The unauthorised schools will be closed in a phased manner, says Bangarappa. (ANI)

“There are 1,695 illegal schools in the state. They cannot be shut down immediately as thousands of children are studying in these schools...All the illegal schools will be shut down in a phased manner,” Bangarappa said.

The decision comes after the education minister held a meeting with the Karnataka Private Managements Association in Bengaluru on Friday, where they discussed their grievances about the rise in the number of schools operating illegally. “We discussed the solutions and we will start implementing them soon,” Bangarappa added.

On Thursday, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) issued a notice for the closure of unauthorised and unaided private schools in the state by August 14.

According to the order issued by Commissioner for Public Instruction, BB Cauvery, there are 63 unauthorised schools running without any affiliation in the state.

The department had earlier identified 1,316 unauthorised schools in the state. Of these, it had listed 63 schools running without state or central board affiliation and around 620 schools as having additional sections without permission.

The department had given a deadline of 45 days to the to comply with the rules and rectify their mistakes by April 2023, but these schools have failed to rectify their mistakes, the officials said.

The department will issue a separate order regarding the action to be taken against the 620 schools having additional sections without permission.

The department found that 74 schools have upgraded classes without any affiliation. It was also found that 95 schools were deceiving parents and children by providing education of other boards even though permission was given for state board, the officials added.

Around 294 schools have been given permission to teach in Kannada medium, but they are illegally offering education in English medium, and 141 schools were identified for shifting the schools without getting permission from the department concerned, the officials said.

The order also stated that officials at the local level should issue public notice after closure of such schools and keep the parents in the loop.

The commissioner has also expressed her displeasure as only DDPIs in 16 of 35 educational districts have submitted the report regarding unauthorised schools, that too with incomplete details. “The DDPIs should take necessary action about unauthorised schools and submit the report before August 16. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken,” she warned in the order.

