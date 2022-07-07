Over 10 lakh children out of schools/anganawadis in Karnataka: Survey
- The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis.
The High Court of Karnataka has been informed that as many as 10 lakh children below the age of 14 in the state are out of schools and anganawadis. The survey report was submitted to the court by 'amicus curiae' in a public interest litigation (PIL) senior advocate K N Phaneendra.
The PIL was initiated on its own by the court in 2013 and Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard the case on Wednesday. The submission contains the status report of children collected through door-to-door survey conducted by various government departments including Urban Development, Rural Development, Women and Child Development Department and others.
The court recorded the report and directed the committee of higher officials constituted by it to meet on July 16 and find ways to bring back children, especially those between three and six years of age, to anganwadis. Hearing of the case was adjourned to July 19.
The survey was conducted in rural Karnataka in October 2021 and in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and 319 urban local body limits in March 2022. The report says 15,338 children aged between six and 14 are out of school across Karnataka. Another 4.54 lakh children below the age of three are not enrolled in anganawadis.
An additional 5.33 lakh children between 4 and 6 are also not enrolled. Thus a total of 10.12 lakh children are out of the education system in the state. In urban areas, a total of 33.42 lakh homes were surveyed and 13.73 lakh children below the age of 18 were identified. In rural areas, 84.02 lakh homes were surveyed and 35.24 children were identified.
24-year-old biker dead after trailer rams into him in Bhiwandi
A 24-year-old biker was mowed down by a trailer at Mankoli in Bhiwandi on Wednesday night. The incident occurred near the bridge at Mankoli Naka when Shah was on his way to Thane. A passer-by informed the police about the incident. The police admitted Shah to Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.
'Precautions taken', says CM Bommai after landslide in Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said he spoke to district deputy commissioners regarding the torrential rains, especially in coastal districts, and assured that all necessary precautions had been taken. The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain along the Karnataka coast - in Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada. Schools and colleges in Alur, Arakalagud and Sakleshpura also remained shut. The state's revenue minister R Ashoka, who is in Kodagu district has also distributed relief cheques to those affected.
Mumbai: Film producer Sandeep Singh gets death threat, files police complaint
Film producer Sandeep Singh on Thursday filed a police complaint after a Facebook user issued death threats to him saying he would be killed the way popular Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala was murdered. Sandeep Singh, known for producing movies like Mary Kom, Aligarh, Sarabjit, Bhoomi, PM Narendra Modi and Jhund, founded the film production company Legend Studios in 2015. On Wednesday, he received threats on Facebook from a user named, Krishna Singh Rajput.
Bandra man arrested for threatening to recreate ‘Udaipur-like incident’ in city
Mumbai A 25-year-old Bandra man was arrested for posting a message on Twitter and threatening to recreate a 'Udaipur-like' incident in the city if anyone said anything wrong about Islam. The accused also issued death threats to a Marathi TV channel anchor who had commented on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma's comments on Prophet Mohammed, said police officials.
Bihar: Teacher who brutally thrashed boy with sticks in Patna sent to jail
A teacher was jailed on Thursday for mercilessly thrashing a five-year-old boy at Jaya Public school, Oriyara area, Patna police said. Police said the teacher lost control when the boy presented his work while he was busy talking with a girl student in the classroom. Probe on, video goes viral “The teacher caught the boy's hair and started kicking and punching him. It continued till the stick broke into two pieces,” said a police official.
