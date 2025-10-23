Edit Profile
    Over 100 people suffer eye injuries in Bengaluru during Diwali celebrations: Report

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 7:03 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Bengaluru hospitals reported several cases, with some patients facing partial vision loss after getting injured by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. (HT photo/For representation)
    Bengaluru hospitals reported several cases, with some patients facing partial vision loss after getting injured by firecrackers during Diwali celebrations. (HT photo/For representation)

    Diwali celebrations in Bengaluru took a grim turn as over 100 individuals, primarily children, suffered eye injuries from firecrackers.

    The sparkle of Diwali turned tragic for many Bengaluru residents this year, as more than a hundred people, including dozens of children, suffered eye injuries caused by firecrackers. Hospitals across the city were flooded with cases over the festive weekend, with doctors warning that at least six patients may face partial vision loss.

    At the state-run Minto Ophthalmic Hospital, as many as 17 patients were treated over two days, six of whom required surgery, said a report by The Hindu. Four cases among them were reported on Tuesday alone, including two severe injuries linked to powerful “atom bomb,” “bijli,” and “flower pot” firecrackers. Hospital officials said they have admitted two children for further treatment, and six patients are at risk of losing part of their vision.

    Narayana Nethralaya recorded the highest number of cases: 51 injuries in two days, with children making up the majority. About 38 injuries occurred while lighting crackers, and 13 were bystanders hurt by others’ negligence, said the Medical Director of the hospital, as per the publication. Over 60 per cent of those injured were under 18. The youngest, who sustained corneal burns and eyelash injuries, was 10 years old. Another patient, a 67-year-old foreign national, was hit in the eye by sparks while walking on the street, said the report.

    Sankara Eye Hospital also reported injuries, recording 16 patients, six of them being children, one of whom needed sutures for an eyebrow wound. Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital treated three young patients for redness and irritation, the report added.

    Doctors stressed that many injuries could have been prevented with simple safety measures. Protective eyewear, safe distances, and supervision for children were some of their advices.

