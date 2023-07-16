Over 30, 000 suggestions poured in by residents for Bengaluru's development: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that he received around 30, 000 suggestions from residents of Bengaluru for the development of the city. He also said that he will seek more suggestions from the younger generations such as high school and college students for the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative.

On Saturday, deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “The people of Bengaluru are very much interested in being part of the city’s development. When I asked for the advice of the residents for development, I received around 30, 000 responses. I have asked different departments to go through them and compile a list of potential ideas.“

Shivakumar also said that the apartment associations also want to be part of Brand Bengaluru. “The apartments of Bengaluru which play a crucial role in the city's eco system expressed their interest in being part of the Brand Bengaluru initiative and we will come up with required inclusions. I will talk to more representatives and go ahead with a good decision,” he added.

The Karnataka government has launched an online portal called ‘Brand Bengaluru’ to gather public suggestions for the city's development. The vision for Brand Bengaluru includes advanced urban planning, innovative transportation systems, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to enhance safety, convenience, and sustainability.

The initiative aims to reduce commute times and congestion to improve mobility through efficient transportation and smart traffic management. Bengaluru also focuses on storm-water management and sustainable drainage to mitigate flooding risks. Child-friendly spaces, including parks and educational facilities, are prioritized for the holistic well-being of children.

