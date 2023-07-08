Siddaramaiah allocates 45,000 crore for ‘Brand Bengaluru’

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting the 14th Karnataka budget speech on Friday, said for ‘Brand Bengaluru,’ the priority would be traffic management, solid waste management, proper utilisation of public places, flood management, and public health, among others. The chief minister allocated ₹45,000 crore for Bengaluru, including ₹30,000 crore for ‘Namma Metro.’ Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah presents the first state budget of his government in Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. (PTI)

He announced that approximately ₹12,000 crore will be spent through various schemes such as Amruta Nagarotthana, High-Density Corridor, road white-topping, solid waste management, encroachment removal and repairs of canals, filling of potholes, etc.

He also alleged that several pro-people programmes like the Amruta Nagarotthana programme and Indira Canteens were neglected by the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, that led to gradual decline of urban infrastructure and civic amenities. “By addressing these challenges in a planned and scientific manner we will elevate Bengaluru to international standards,” he added.

₹30,000 crores have been allocated for Namma Metro and Bengaluru suburban railway project, the chief minister said, adding that these projects will require at least five years for completion. For the year 2023-24, the state government has allocated ₹1,000 crore for the Bengaluru suburban rail project.

Siddaramaiah said that by the end of 2024, new metro lines will be added at various regions. Furthermore, the metro network will be extended from the existing 70 km to 176 km over the next three years. The government has also promised to expedite the ongoing work for the airport metro line, so it can be operational by 2026. “Although numerous projects worth significant sums of money have been undertaken, it is regrettable that the city’s infrastructure remains dilapidated and fails to meet the growing expectations of its residents. This can be attributed to the previous government’s inadequate dedication, rampant corruption, and misallocation of resources,” the chief minister pointed out.

To address the water supply and sewage management needs, the government has allocated ₹1,411 crore to upgrade 20 sewage treatment plants by March 2026. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will execute this project using its own funds.

Highlighting the lack of good connectivity to Sir M Visveswaraya Terminal, Siddaramaiah, said a new flyover will be constructed at the cost of ₹263 crore.

The government also plans to restart the white-topping project by converting 100 km of major roads into durable and long-lasting white-topped roads, at a cost of ₹800 crore. Development of 83 km of High-Density corridors at an estimated cost of ₹273 crore has also been proposed.

He further pointed out that encroachment on storm water drains have hindered smooth flow of water in Bengaluru, resulting in flooding and mishaps due to waterlogging. “Action will now be taken on priority to resolve this issue by vacating the encroachments identified by the revenue department,” he said.

For effective disposal of legacy waste, liquid waste management and to control the flow of pollutants into rivers and lakes, an amount of ₹1,250 crore has been allocated for Bengaluru.

Indira Canteen, established by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government during their previous tenure (from 2013-2018), will be relaunched, the chief minister said. “In phase-1, with a new menu, Indira Canteen scheme will be relaunched in BBMP [Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike] and all other urban local bodies of the state. This scheme will be further extended to all newly created towns and new wards of BBMP in phase-2. For the current year, ₹100 crore will be earmarked by the state government for repair, renovation and maintenance of these canteens.”