Over 8.25 lakh vaccinated in Karnataka so far: Health Department

With the inoculation drive against Covid-19 for senior citizens and those with comorbidities kickstarting, a total of 4,942 people have received the shot, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the state so far to 8.25 lakh, the Karnataka government said. In 199 sessions held on Monday, 2,264 vaccinated were above 60 years and 624 were between 45-60 years with comorbidities.

The nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and all these days it was limited to health care workers and front line Covid warriors. According to the health department data shared on Tuesday, all those above 60 years and those with comorbidities vaccinated on Monday were administered the Covishield vaccine.

Vaccination has been planned at a total of 82 sessions sites on Tuesday, with a plan to inoculate 6,760 beneficiaries, it said. Infosys founder N R Narayanamurthy, his wife Sudha Murty, another cofounder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and a centenarian were among many others in the state to get inoculated as the vaccination drive for those above 60 years and people aged 45 yrs to 60 yrs with specific comorbid conditions kick started in the country on Monday.

