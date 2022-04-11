Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut on April 12 and 13: Check full list

Various areas in Bengaluru are set to face power cuts on April 12 and April 13. The primary reason for the power cuts will be work done by the Bangalore Electricity Company Limited (BESCOM).

April 12

The following areas in Bengaluru West Zone will see powercuts from 10:30AM to 5:30PM.

Hegganahalli Cross

Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park

Sanakki Bayalu

Raman College Road

Vrushabhavati Nagar

Mallathalli Layout

East West College road

Dwarka Basa Road

KLE College Road

BDA area Block 1

VM Nagar

HVR Layout

Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division

The following areas in Bengaluru East Zone will be affected from 10 AM to 4:30PM.

Ramamurthy Nagar

Areas near Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop

KG Pura main road

Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road

The following areas in the South Zone will see power cuts from 10AM to 5 PM.

Manipal County Road

AECS Layout

Subhash Nagara

Neelandri Road

Marathahalli

Kaveri Layout

Vinayaka Layout

Balaji Layout

Tulasi Theatre road

St John’s hostel

Koramangala 2nd stage

Chikkaadugodi

Jai Bhim Nagara

JC Industrial Area.

VM Nagar and HVR Layout

Meanwhile, the following areas in Bengaluru North Zone will see power cuts from 10AM to 5PM:

CMTI

Sparsha Hospital

Hanuman Layout

Dwarakanagar

Pipe Line road

Doddabyalakere

Kempapura

Ludunagara

Silvepura

Raghavendradhama

Kumbarahalli

Huralichikkanahalli

Hesaraghatta

April 13

Bengaluru West Zone from 10AM to 5PM

Hegganahalli Cross

HVR Layout

Sannakki Bayalu

Raman College road

Vrushabhavati Nagara

Mallathalli Layout

East West College road

Dwarka Basa road

KLE College Road

Vigneshwara Nagar

Nandagokula Layout

Chandra Layout

Bapuji Layout

Bengaluru South Zone from 10AM to 5PM

Doddamangal

Neeladri Road

Shardanagar and JC Industrial Layout

Bengaluru North Zone from 10AM to 5PM

Peenya police station and surroundings

Amaravathi Layout and surroundings