Parts of Bengaluru to face power cut on April 12 and 13: Check full list
Various areas in Bengaluru are set to face power cuts on April 12 and April 13. The primary reason for the power cuts will be work done by the Bangalore Electricity Company Limited (BESCOM).
April 12
The following areas in Bengaluru West Zone will see powercuts from 10:30AM to 5:30PM.
- Hegganahalli Cross
- Nanjarasappa Layout near Skyline BBMP Park
- Sanakki Bayalu
- Raman College Road
- Vrushabhavati Nagar
- Mallathalli Layout
- East West College road
- Dwarka Basa Road
- KLE College Road
- BDA area Block 1
- VM Nagar
- HVR Layout
- Maruthi Nagar under the Rajarajeshwari division
The following areas in Bengaluru East Zone will be affected from 10 AM to 4:30PM.
- Ramamurthy Nagar
- Areas near Jai Bhim Nagar (JBN) bus stop
- KG Pura main road
- Udaynagar and Kodihalli Main Road
The following areas in the South Zone will see power cuts from 10AM to 5 PM.
- Manipal County Road
- AECS Layout
- Subhash Nagara
- Neelandri Road
- Marathahalli
- Kaveri Layout
- Vinayaka Layout
- Balaji Layout
- Tulasi Theatre road
- St John’s hostel
- Koramangala 2nd stage
- Chikkaadugodi
- Jai Bhim Nagara
- JC Industrial Area.
- VM Nagar and HVR Layout
Meanwhile, the following areas in Bengaluru North Zone will see power cuts from 10AM to 5PM:
- CMTI
- Sparsha Hospital
- Hanuman Layout
- Dwarakanagar
- Pipe Line road
- Doddabyalakere
- Kempapura
- Ludunagara
- Silvepura
- Raghavendradhama
- Kumbarahalli
- Huralichikkanahalli
- Hesaraghatta
April 13
Bengaluru West Zone from 10AM to 5PM
- Hegganahalli Cross
- HVR Layout
- Sannakki Bayalu
- Raman College road
- Vrushabhavati Nagara
- Mallathalli Layout
- East West College road
- Dwarka Basa road
- KLE College Road
- Vigneshwara Nagar
- Nandagokula Layout
- Chandra Layout
- Bapuji Layout
Bengaluru South Zone from 10AM to 5PM
- Doddamangal
- Neeladri Road
- Shardanagar and JC Industrial Layout
Bengaluru North Zone from 10AM to 5PM
- Peenya police station and surroundings
- Amaravathi Layout and surroundings
